CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

George Soros Increases Investments in AI Tech Companies, Sells Stakes in Cloud Software Names

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
George Soros Increases Investments in AI Tech Companies, Sells Stakes in Cloud Software Names

Billionaire investor George Soros has recently made some significant changes to his investment portfolio, according to a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Soros Fund Management reported that it opened a new position in Microsoft Corp. with 29,700 shares. Microsoft is heavily invested in OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence technology.

On the other hand, Soros completely divested his stake of 75,500 shares in Salesforce Inc. This move highlights Soros’s increasing preference for AI-facing tech companies over large cloud software names.

In addition to these adjustments, Soros increased his stake in Meta Platforms Inc., a company heavily invested in AI large-language models. He now holds 53,800 shares in Meta Platforms, up from 47,600 shares in the previous quarter.

Soros also made new investments in other sectors. He added a 32,500 share position in Eli Lilly & Co., a pharmaceutical company, and opened an 81,300-share position in DR Horton Inc., a home construction company. On the other hand, Soros reduced his position in Booking Holdings Inc.

Earlier this year, Soros expressed his reservations about artificial intelligence, stating, “I am instinctively opposed to AI, but I don’t know how it can be stopped.” Despite his concerns, Soros appears to be increasing his exposure to AI-related technologies.

It is important to note that this report was originally created by MarketWatch and is operated independently of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

(Source: Dow Jones Newswires, 08-16-23, 2015ET)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

AI

Joint Collaboration Between Globant, LaLiga Tech, and Microsoft to Enhance Sports Data through Azure OpenAI Service

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

The Limitations of AI in Mediation

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Schools: Embracing the Future

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Waven: A New Tactical RPG Game from Ankama Games

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Reaches Moon’s Orbit

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Hubble Tension: Unraveling the Mystery of the Universe’s Expansion

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

North Korea Preparing for Missile Launch and Satellite Launch, Spy Agency Warns

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments