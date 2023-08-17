George Soros Increases Investments in AI-Facing Tech Companies

Billionaire investor George Soros has made notable changes to his investment portfolio, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Soros Fund Management has opened a new position in Microsoft Corp., acquiring 29,700 shares. This move is significant as Microsoft heavily invests in OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence platform.

In contrast, Soros has decided to sell his entire stake of 75,500 shares in Salesforce Inc. This decision aligns with a statement Soros made earlier this year, expressing his instinctive opposition to AI while acknowledging its unstoppable growth.

Soros has also increased his investment in Meta Platforms Inc., purchasing 53,800 shares. Meta Platforms is heavily involved in large-language models powered by artificial intelligence.

Additionally, Soros has added a position of 32,500 shares in Eli Lilly & Co. and opened an 81,300-share position in DR Horton Inc. On the other hand, he has reduced his position in Booking Holdings Inc.

These changes reflect Soros’s investment strategy in favor of companies driving advancements in artificial intelligence. By investing in these AI-facing tech companies, Soros aims to capitalize on the potential growth and disruptive power of AI technologies.

It is noteworthy to mention that this report has been updated to correct previous inaccuracies regarding Soros Fund Management’s positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

