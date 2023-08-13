Soros Increases Investments in AI Chip Makers, Boosts Cybersecurity Positions

Billionaire investor George Soros revealed in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that he has increased his holdings in AI chip makers while reducing his stakes in certain large cloud software companies. Soros Fund Management reported a new position of 250,000 shares in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and acquired 10,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). He also purchased 10,000 shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which has a significant investment in OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence.

Soros has shown skepticism towards AI in the past, stating that he is instinctively opposed to it but uncertain about how it can be stopped. As part of his portfolio adjustments, he completely divested his stake of 170,000 shares in Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and sold 38,500 shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).

In addition to his AI-related investments, Soros increased his stakes in cybersecurity companies. He raised his position in Cloudflare Inc. (NET) by 200% to 600,000 shares, Okta Inc. (OKTA) by 94% to 971,000 shares, and Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) by 105% to 8.2 million shares.

Soros also made adjustments to his holdings in other companies. He increased his stake in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.9% to just over 769,000 shares while reducing his position in Walmart Inc. (WMT). Furthermore, Soros’s fund sold positions in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

These investment decisions by Soros highlight his interest in AI technology and the cybersecurity sector. By increasing his positions in AI chip makers and cybersecurity companies, Soros is positioning his portfolio to potentially benefit from these growing sectors in the future.