Soros Increases AI Chip Positions and Cybersecurity Investments

Billionaire investor George Soros has made significant changes to his investment portfolio, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Soros Fund Management has reported a new position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) with 250,000 shares and acquired 10,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). Soros also purchased 10,000 shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), a company heavily invested in OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence.

In contrast, Soros has decided to divest his entire stake of 170,000 shares in Salesforce Inc. (CRM), as well as sell 38,500 shares in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). Additionally, Soros increased his holdings in cybersecurity companies, raising his stake in Cloudflare Inc. (NET) by 200% to 600,000 shares, Okta Inc. (OKTA) by 94% to 971,000 shares, and Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) by 105% to 8.2 million shares.

Moreover, Soros increased his position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.9% to over 769,000 shares, while reducing his stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT). His fund also decided to sell positions in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

These changes reflect Soros’ growing interest in AI chip makers and cybersecurity companies. The increased position in AI chip makers, such as AMD and Nvidia, may indicate Soros’ belief in the potential of artificial intelligence technologies. Conversely, his divestment from some large cloud software names, like Salesforce and Snowflake, suggests a shift in investment strategy.

Soros’ increased investments in cybersecurity companies, including Cloudflare, Okta, and Rapid7, reflect his growing concerns about the importance of cybersecurity in the modern digital landscape. The cybersecurity sector has seen increased demand in recent years, driven by rising cyber threats and the need for robust data protection.

Overall, Soros’ investment moves demonstrate his strategic repositioning within the technology sector, focusing on AI chip makers and cybersecurity as key areas of potential growth and opportunity.