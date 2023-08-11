Billionaire Investor George Soros Shifts Portfolio Focus to AI Chip Makers

Billionaire investor George Soros has made significant changes to his investment portfolio, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) chip makers while reducing his stakes in certain large cloud software companies. According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Soros Fund Management has reported a new 250,000-share position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and acquired 10,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. Meanwhile, Soros also bought 10,000 shares of Microsoft Corp., which has a significant investment in OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence technology.

In the filing, Soros expressed his opposition to AI, stating, “I am instinctively opposed to AI, but I don’t know how it can be stopped.” Despite his reservations, he has demonstrated an interest in investing in companies involved in AI development and deployment.

As part of his portfolio adjustments, Soros completely sold off his 170,000 stake in Salesforce Inc. and reduced his holdings in Snowflake Inc. by 38,500 shares. On the other hand, Soros increased his stakes in cybersecurity companies, namely Cloudflare Inc., Okta Inc., and Rapid7 Inc. He raised his respective stakes in these companies to 600,000 shares, 971,000 shares, and 8.2 million shares.

Additionally, Soros increased his stake in Amazon.com Inc. by 8.9% to just over 769,000 shares, while reducing his stake in Walmart Inc. The fund also decided to shed positions in Netflix Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

These portfolio changes suggest Soros’s interest in capitalizing on the growth and potential of AI technology. While he remains personally skeptical of AI, his investment strategy reflects a belief in the industry’s future prospects.