Genpact Integrates Generative AI into Enterprise360 Intelligence Platform

Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on business transformation, has incorporated generative AI capabilities into its proprietary Enterprise360 intelligence platform. Enterprise360 is a cutting-edge platform that helps businesses manage and transform their operations by bringing together digital tools, standardized processes, and now the power of generative AI.

With the integration of generative AI, Enterprise360 offers several benefits. Teams can use generative AI to generate new ideas and solutions to solve operational challenges, leading to more effective decision-making. It also helps teams adapt to new patterns and trends more quickly, enabling them to navigate change with ease. Additionally, generative AI guides teams in identifying the right next steps to achieve their goals, resulting in faster value delivery and transformation.

Enterprise360 is utilized by Genpact’s global talent, serving over 800 clients worldwide. The platform allows businesses to digitize critical operating rituals and provides visibility into a wide range of metrics and benchmarks. By using Enterprise360, organizations can ensure seamless communication and collaboration among teams with different roles and responsibilities within the company.

Genpact aims to drive performance and transformation for its clients through the integration of generative AI into Enterprise360. From design to operations, the platform offers comprehensive solutions that address the complete lifecycle of client requirements.

As a global professional services firm, Genpact has a track record of delivering transformative outcomes for its clients. The company combines deep industry expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation and turn insights into action. Genpact’s goal is to create lasting competitive advantages for its clients by running digitally enabled operations and applying Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses.

