Walmart Inc. Utilizing Generative AI Technology to Enhance Retail Experience

Walmart Inc. is increasing its efforts in generative AI technology, as stated by CEO Doug McMillon. The technology can be trained to utilize vast amounts of data and generate customized content. During a conference call discussing the company’s second-quarter results, McMillon emphasized the impact of generative AI on the retail giant.

Walmart recognizes the significance of data in powering generative AI. McMillon stated that the company’s unique data assets have the potential to be leveraged in new and impactful ways. By combining large language models with retail context, Walmart aims to create models specifically tailored to the needs of customers, associates, and the supply chain. The company believes this integration of data, physical automation, and intelligent software will generate value for its shareholders.

Walmart has already implemented “conversational AI” technologies such as Walmart Voice Order, which enables customers to connect their Walmart accounts with smart speakers and mobile devices. Additionally, the company utilizes AI in its Text to Shop service through iOS and Android devices. Walmart has been utilizing natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities in its chatbots since 2020. The company also employs conversational AI in its Ask Sam voice assistants for in-store associates.

McMillon envisions future opportunities for generative AI at Walmart. He is excited about the potential of personalization for customers and members, while maintaining an Everyday Low Pricing (EDLP) strategy. The company aims to be more anticipatory, relevant, and privacy-conscious in its communication with customers. Walmart sees potential in applying generative AI to its associates and supply chain.

Despite Walmart’s efforts in generative AI, its stock experienced a 2% decline on Thursday.