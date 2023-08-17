Walmart Focuses on Generative AI Technology to Enhance Customer Experience

Walmart, led by CEO Doug McMillon, announced its increased efforts in the field of generative AI technology. This technology has the capability to process and generate customized content using large volumes of data.

During a conference call discussing the company’s second-quarter results, McMillon emphasized the impact of generative AI on Walmart. He emphasized the importance of data quality, stating that they are excited about leveraging their unique data assets in innovative ways.

Walmart is collaborating with its partners and the broader tech community to develop large language models that are tailored to retail-specific contexts. These models will cater to the needs of customers, associates, and the supply chain. By combining physical automation, data utilization, and intelligent software, Walmart aims to create value for its shareholders.

The retail giant is already integrating AI technologies into its operations. For instance, Walmart Voice Order allows customers to connect their Walmart accounts to smart speakers and mobile devices. Walmart also employs AI in its Text to Shop service, available on iOS and Android devices. The company has been using natural language understanding capabilities in its chatbots since 2020. Additionally, Walmart utilizes conversational AI through its Ask Sam voice assistants to assist in-store associates.

McMillon expressed excitement about the future possibilities of generative AI. He highlighted Walmart’s ongoing efforts to optimize their data resources and enhance personalization for customers and members. Furthermore, Walmart aims to leverage generative AI in improving its relationship with associates and optimizing its supply chain processes.

The implementation of generative AI aligns with Walmart’s strategy of providing Everyday Low Pricing (EDLP) to its customers while enhancing the overall shopping experience. Walmart envisions leveraging large language models and collaborating with external entities for a wide range of customer and member use cases.

McMillon also acknowledged the potential to optimize operations and drive top-line growth through the application of generative AI technology. He emphasized the importance of privacy and data protection throughout the process.

While the announcement of Walmart’s focus on generative AI technology was received positively, the company’s stock experienced a 2% decline on the day of the announcement.

