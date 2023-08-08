Generative AI Disrupts Job Pipeline and Changes Work Dynamics

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools is expected to disrupt the traditional job pipeline, hindering the movement of junior employees to mid-career roles and causing a bottleneck for recruiters trying to fill mid-level management positions, according to Alexandra Samuel, a digital-workplace speaker.

In previous digital transformations, the organization structure underwent flattening, resulting in a compression of mid-level positions. However, the introduction of generative AI is different as it not only flattens the middle but also cuts off the bottom. With a reduction in junior, entry-level workers, there will be fewer opportunities to train and promote employees to mid-level and senior positions within companies.

To address this issue, Samuel suggests that recruiters and HR stakeholders should support organizations in fast-tracking entry-level workers into mid-level positions. This means providing opportunities for advancement within a year or two of joining the organization, instead of the traditional path of progressing from data entry to inside sales to junior account assistant. However, many organizations lack the expertise in using AI to accelerate the growth of their junior talent.

The impact of generative AI goes beyond simply replacing jobs. It changes how tasks are performed, forcing employees to move away from repetitive and mundane tasks and focus on more strategic goals of the organization. Key performance indicators will be redefined to align with these new roles shaped by generative AI technologies.

Recruiters need to pay attention to how companies are redefining roles as they adopt newer versions of AI technologies. Several job categories, such as office and administrative support, sales, computer and mathematical roles, business and financial operations, and arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media, are expected to be heavily impacted by generative AI.

While employees are eager to use generative AI to streamline their workflow and reduce the time spent on certain tasks, there are concerns about job loss. However, the willingness to delegate work to AI to alleviate workloads outweighs the fear of job displacement.

Recruiting companies are also leveraging generative AI tools to enhance their own capabilities. They are using AI to automate tasks such as resume scanning, drafting written documents, scheduling interviews, and sending follow-up emails.

SeekOut, a talent intelligence platform, has introduced SeekOut Assist, a tool that uses ChatGPT to help recruiters analyze job descriptions and find the best matches for a job within minutes instead of hours. This tool also generates personalized messages to candidates based on their qualifications for the role.

In conclusion, generative AI tools are disrupting the job pipeline and reshaping work dynamics. Organizations and recruiters need to adapt by fast-tracking entry-level employees into mid-level roles and redefining job functions to align with AI technologies.