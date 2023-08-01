CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

The Widespread Usage of Generative AI in Enterprises

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
The Widespread Usage of Generative AI in Enterprises

According to a report by McKinsey’s AI consulting service, Quantum Black, the usage of generative AI across enterprises is already widespread. The report is based on an online survey conducted in April, with 1,684 participants globally from various industry sectors, company sizes, and functional specialties.

The survey revealed that nearly 22% of the respondents are utilizing generative AI for their work. The technology sector had the highest usage, followed by respondents from North America.

While industries like financial services, retail, professional services, and healthcare are also using generative AI, they are trailing behind the technology sector in terms of adoption, as stated in the report.

The report further mentioned that tech companies are expected to see the highest impact from generative AI, potentially adding value equivalent to as much as 9% of global industry revenue. Additionally, knowledge-based industries such as banking, pharmaceuticals, medical products, and education could also experience significant effects, with potential value additions of up to 5% for banking and medical sectors, and up to 4% for the education sector.

On the other hand, manufacturing-based industries like aerospace, automotive, and advanced electronics may experience less disruptive effects due to the limitations of generative AI usage in these sectors. Physical labor is a significant requirement in these industries, which restricts the full potential of the new technology.

Overall, the report emphasizes that while generative AI is still in its early stages, its usage across enterprises is already gaining momentum. Various industries are leveraging the technology to drive value and improve their operations.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

YouTube Tests AI-Generated Video Summaries

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Detecting Breast Cancer, Study Shows

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Freshwater Dolphins in Amazon Basin Use Acoustic Monitoring and AI to Navigate Flooded Forests

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of the Internet: Web3, Web5, and Web7

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

YouTube Tests AI-Generated Video Summaries

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Future of Retail: How Digital Twins are Transforming the Shopping Experience

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Debate Over Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cover Art Sparks Controversy in Publishing Industry

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments