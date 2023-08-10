Generative AI Takes Center Stage at Black Hat USA 2023

The annual Black Hat USA 2023 conference in Las Vegas showcased the growing prominence of generative AI in the cybersecurity industry. The event featured product announcements and keynotes that explored the transformative potential and challenges of generative AI.

Maria Markstedter, founder of Azeria Labs, delivered a keynote titled “Guardians of the AI Era: Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape of Tomorrow.” She emphasized how corporations are racing to dominate the market as the world shifts toward this new technology. References to AI, generative AI, and large language models (LLMs) were abundant on the vendor show floor.

During the conference, Black Hat founder Jeff Moss and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced the “AI Cyber Challenge” (AIxCC), a two-year competition that aims to spur the development of AI-powered cybersecurity tools. The competition will have semifinals and finals held at Black Hat 2024 and 2025, respectively, with generous cash prizes for the top teams.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year sparked a cultural and technological explosion in the security industry. Since then, various companies, including Google, IBM, and Microsoft, have made high-profile announcements about their generative AI-powered offerings. Tenable, a leading cybersecurity vendor, recently introduced ExposureAI, a platform that integrates LLM-capabilities into their existing Tenable One platform.

While generative AI products have proliferated, there are still common features among them. For example, both Google Cloud Security AI Workbench and IBM’s QRadar Suite offer automated threat hunting and prioritized breach alerts. Security professionals are now exploring how to leverage generative AI beyond basic intelligence, focusing on second-order thinking that considers long-term implications and secondary consequences.

However, some challenges remain. One concern is the issue of rights management, particularly around data ownership in AI models. Additionally, the technology’s capabilities may experience a temporary plateau as the more obvious use cases are explored. However, industry experts anticipate that new and innovative applications will soon emerge, both from defenders and attackers.

Overall, Black Hat USA 2023 highlighted the increasing importance of generative AI in the cybersecurity landscape. As the world continues to embrace this technology, there is significant potential for its application in addressing key cybersecurity issues and protecting critical software infrastructure.