AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding Round

AI21 Labs, a Tel Aviv-based startup specializing in text-generating AI tools, has successfully raised $155 million in its Series C funding round. The funding was led by Walden Catalyst, Pitango, SCB10X, b2venture, Samsung Next, and Amnon Shashua, the co-founder of Intel-owned Mobileye. Notably, Google and Nvidia also participated in the funding round. This funding tranche brings the total amount raised by AI21 Labs to $283 million and values the company at $1.4 billion.

AI21 Labs offers a range of text-based AI tools, with its flagship product being AI21 Studio. The platform allows developers to build custom text-based business apps based on AI21’s text-generating AI models. Additionally, AI21 Labs provides access to Wordtune, a multilingual reading and writing AI assistant similar to Grammarly. The company’s models support several languages, including Spanish, German, Italian, and Dutch.

Despite facing strong competition in the generative AI space, AI21 Labs believes its solutions have several advantages. The company claims its models are developed on some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated language models, offering more refined control than many other generative AI apps on the market. AI21’s models are trained on up-to-date data, enabling accurate answers to questions about current events.

The funding raised in this round will allow AI21 Labs to accelerate its research and development efforts. The company aims to develop the next level of AI, with enhanced reasoning capabilities across multiple domains. AI21 Labs also plans to pursue partnerships with companies across the tech ecosystem and expand its team to support its growth.

