AI21 Labs Raises $155M in Series C Funding Round

AI21 Labs, a Tel Aviv-based startup known for its text-generating AI tools, has successfully raised $155 million in a Series C funding round. The funding round was led by Walden Catalyst, Pitango, SCB10X, b2venture, Samsung Next, and Amnon Shashua, who is the founder of Intel-owned Mobileye and also a co-founder of AI21 Labs. Notable participants in the funding round include Google and Nvidia.

This new round of funding brings AI21 Labs’ total raised to $283 million and values the company at $1.4 billion, which is slightly higher than the figure reported by The Information. Since its emergence from stealth mode in October 2020, AI21 Labs has experienced significant growth and has plans to further expand its workforce.

AI21 Labs was founded in 2017 by Amnon Shashua, Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen. AI21 Labs’ flagship product is AI21 Studio, a developer platform that allows businesses to build custom text-based apps using AI21’s text-generating AI models such as Jurassic-2. Additionally, the company offers Wordtune, a multilingual reading and writing AI assistant similar to Grammarly.

AI21 Labs faces competition from other players in the generative AI space, including tech giants like Google, AWS, and Microsoft, as well as startups like OpenAI, Cohere, and Anthropic. Despite the funding disadvantage compared to some of its competitors, AI21 Labs claims that its solutions offer superior control and are trained on up-to-date data.

The latest funding will enable AI21 Labs to accelerate its research and development efforts and work towards developing the next level of AI. The company also plans to strengthen partnerships across the tech ecosystem and expand its workforce, particularly in research and business development roles.

