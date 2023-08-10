Growth in Artificial Intelligence Spending Expected: Survey

A recent survey conducted by Lucidworks reveals that a significant number of companies worldwide are planning to increase their spending on artificial intelligence (AI) in the next twelve months. The study, which polled over 6,000 companies with 100 or more employees, found that 93% of respondents are planning to allocate more resources towards AI.

The survey identified several industries that are particularly focused on increasing their AI spending. Entertainment and media, consumer products, technology, construction and real estate, transportation, and financial services are among the sectors where companies express the highest intentions to invest in AI. On the other hand, industries such as food and beverage and healthcare are less likely to increase their spending on generative AI.

The survey also revealed that leaders in the technology, entertainment, and media sectors are more advanced in utilizing generative AI compared to other industries. These sectors show a higher proportion of companies ranked as ‘AI Leaders’.

However, the survey results also indicate increased concerns over generative AI. Companies that do not plan to increase their AI spending in the next 12 months have four times more concerns compared to companies that do plan to increase their investments. The top concerns raised by company leaders include security, transparency, accuracy, response, and job displacement.

When it comes to global spending on generative AI, China leads the way with 100% of the companies surveyed indicating an intention to increase their investments, followed by India at 98%, and Australia at 96%. The United States falls slightly below the global average at 92%, suggesting that the country may lag behind in AI spending. The survey results imply that companies based in China and India could potentially gain an advantage in the future due to their increased investment in AI.

Overall, the survey highlights the growing interest and investments in artificial intelligence across industries worldwide. As AI continues to evolve and offer new business opportunities, companies are recognizing the need to invest in this technology to stay competitive in the market.