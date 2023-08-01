Generative AI Apps Removed from Apple’s China App Store Ahead of New Regulations

Multiple generative AI apps have been removed from Apple’s China App Store ahead of the country’s new regulations on generative AI. The regulations are set to take effect on August 15.

Chinese developers received notices from Apple informing them of their apps’ removal. Apple cited “content that is illegal in China” as the reason for pulling the apps. The move is reportedly in line with the new measures announced by China in July to regulate generative AI services.

According to the new rules, AI apps operating in China must obtain an administrative license. Apple’s removal notice reflects this requirement. The Chinese government has been tightening regulations associated with deep synthesis technologies (DST) and generative AI services.

The removal of over 100 AI apps from the China App Store has been confirmed by screenshots shared by popular tech blogger @foxshuo. Several of these apps were indeed unavailable on the store, according to TechCrunch.

China has taken a lead in regulating the generative AI space, particularly due to concerns about the content generated by large language models like ChatGPT. The unpredictable nature of these models is a concern for China’s cyberspace censors responsible for filtering out illegal or politically sensitive information.

China has already imposed licensing requirements on other internet sectors such as video games. The criteria for obtaining a generative AI license is yet to be determined. However, the new regulatory environment is expected to discourage many developers, especially independent ones, from entering the market. This could potentially benefit big internet companies with the means to navigate compliance layers.

This is a developing story and Apple has not yet provided a comment.