Can Artificial Intelligence Replace Doctors in Healthcare?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is garnering a lot of attention in healthcare and is already showing significant results. According to a recent survey, nearly one-third of patients are comfortable with AI leading a primary care appointment. While this may seem like a relatively small percentage, considering AI’s early stage in healthcare, it is an impressive number of individuals who trust this new technology for their physical health.

It is crucial to note that AI is not perfect and has its limitations. It is not a panacea and cannot replace doctors entirely. However, the views around AI in healthcare have evolved over the years. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that AI may take on doctors’ roles sooner than expected.

Dr. John Halamka, the Mayo Clinic Platform president, distinguished between why individuals seek clinicians and what AI can provide. He stated that empathy, listening, respect, and personal preference are qualities humans desire from healthcare professionals. AI systems, despite their generative AI quality and accuracy, are unlikely to possess empathy.

Instead of replacing doctors, Halamka emphasizes that clinicians should use generative AI tools to enhance their diagnostic abilities. By accessing more data, literature, and spending more time with patients, doctors and nurses who utilize AI can provide better care.

Halamka also cautions about the use of generative AI applications and highlights the need for transparency and consistency. While predictive and prescriptive AI can be measured based on their inputs and outputs, generative AI, which predicts the next word in a sentence, is probabilistic. This poses challenges in assessing quality and accuracy due to the variability of results.

The Mayo Clinic has partnered with Google on an AI project aimed at improving healthcare. The collaboration has streamlined the process of implementing innovative ideas into practical solutions. The entire corpus of Mayo Clinic data has been deidentified and stored in a cloud container, enabling quick and efficient access for developers.

In conclusion, AI in healthcare shows promising potential but cannot replace doctors. Instead, AI tools should be used to augment clinicians’ diagnostic abilities, improve patient care, and streamline administrative tasks. It is crucial to carefully choose the use cases for AI and address challenges related to transparency and consistency.