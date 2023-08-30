The University of Kentucky Establishes Guidelines for Generative AI Tools

The University of Kentucky is taking steps to address the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools on higher education. This semester, the university is developing guidelines for students on how to effectively use these technologies.

Generative AI, such as the popular ChatGPT, is already being utilized by students on campus. However, not all students are enthusiastic about relying on these tools for their studies. Jack Grund, a law student at the University of Kentucky, prefers traditional methods of learning over the use of ChatGPT. He has observed the impact of these AI tools on his peers and mentions that some professors have already decided not to accept papers written by ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an AI technology that uses vast databases of digital texts to generate written responses to user prompts. It can assist with problem-solving, such as solving calculus equations, writing term papers, and translating languages. However, educators have raised concerns about the authenticity and originality of assignments completed using these high-tech chatbots.

To address these concerns, the Advance Team, composed of teachers from various curriculums at UK, is developing guidelines for the use of generative AI tools. Instructors will have four different options to consider when implementing these technologies, including “no use” and “free use in all cases.” The aim is to ensure a fair and responsible use of AI applications in education.

Trey Conatser, a leader on the UK Advance board, emphasizes that while generative AI tools can help students interpret vast amounts of information, it is still up to the student to determine how they utilize this technology. Creativity and responsible usage are key factors in harnessing the benefits of these tools for learning.

The University of Kentucky acknowledges the concerns surrounding plagiarism and copyright issues resulting from the use of AI tools, and they plan to closely monitor and adjust the guidelines as needed to promote ethical AI advancements in education.

