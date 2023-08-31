University of Kentucky Sets Guidelines for Use of Generative AI Tools

The University of Kentucky is taking steps to establish guidelines for the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools by students. This move comes as generative AI technology, like ChatGPT, is becoming increasingly prevalent on campus. While some students have embraced the technology for problem-solving and assistance with assignments, others have expressed concerns about its impact on education.

ChatGPT is an AI system that uses databases of digital texts to generate written responses to user prompts. It can solve practical calculus equations, write term papers, and even translate languages. However, educators have raised questions about the extent to which students are relying on ChatGPT to complete their assignments, leading to concerns about academic integrity and the role of human creativity in education.

The University of Kentucky’s Advance Team, made up of teachers from various disciplines, is working on guidelines to ensure the proper and fair use of generative AI tools. These guidelines will give instructors the flexibility to choose whether to allow or restrict the use of AI applications in their classes. This includes options such as “no use” or “free use in all cases” of the technology.

The goal of these guidelines is to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of generative AI for interpreting vast amounts of information and preserving the integrity of student work. The school acknowledges the potential risks of plagiarism and copyright issues but aims to create a framework for AI advancements that will be closely monitored and adjusted as the technology evolves.

By establishing guidelines, the University of Kentucky aims to encourage responsible and conscientious use of generative AI tools. This approach recognizes the importance of human interaction and creativity in the learning process while harnessing the potential of AI to enhance educational experiences.

Sources:

– Spectrum News 1/Sabriel Metcalf