Gen AI Adoption Already Widespread Across Companies, Says McKinsey Report

McKinsey and Company, known for its use of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI), has found that gen AI adoption is already widespread. According to an annual report by McKinsey’s AI arm QuantumBlack, 79% of respondents from various regions, industries, and company sizes reported having some exposure to gen AI, either for work or outside of work. Additionally, 22% of respondents reported regular usage of gen AI for their work. These findings align with an informal survey by VentureBeat, which found that over 70% of companies are experimenting with gen AI.

North America-based respondents from McKinsey’s survey were leading in terms of gen AI adoption for work, with 28% of them using the technology in their jobs and outside of work. In comparison, European respondents and Asia-Pacific respondents had adoption rates of 24% and 22% respectively. The industries that have rapidly embraced gen AI for work and/or outside of work include “technology, media and telecom” at 33%, followed by “financial services” and “business, legal, and professional services” at 24% and 23% respectively.

Gen AI is being used in various business functions, with marketing and sales, product and service development, and service operations being the most prevalent. The report also highlighted that gen AI capabilities predominantly revolve around creating, summarizing, and analyzing documents, with trend forecasting as a close second.

The report emphasizes that gen AI is not just a trend but a strategic focus for many organizations. About 40% of respondents indicated that their companies plan to increase overall AI investments due to gen AI, and 28% reported that the technology has made its way onto their board’s agenda.

With gen AI already widely adopted, its potential applications in areas such as supply chain management and manufacturing are being explored. Overall, gen AI is poised to have a significant impact across industries and business functions.