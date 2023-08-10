Zoom Reassures Users It Will Not Use Personal Data Without Consent

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, faced backlash last week after an update to its terms and conditions raised concerns about the company’s data collection practices. The changes in March seemed to give Zoom permission to collect and use voice, video, and other data for machine learning and artificial intelligence purposes without explicit consent from users.

The discovery sparked criticism from users and led to articles and posts on social media platforms expressing frustration and anger. In response, Zoom backtracked on its stance. The company’s chief product officer, Smita Hasham, assured users in a blog post that they would not use customer content to train their AI models without consent. Zoom also updated its terms to reflect this change.

However, some experts argue that the revised terms still allow Zoom to collect a significant amount of data without consent. This incident highlights the lack of robust data protections in place, especially as the demand for data in the AI industry continues to grow.

The rise of generative AI technologies like DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT has fueled this hunger for data. Training these systems requires vast amounts of data, often scraped from the web, which raises copyright and ethical concerns. Companies, including Zoom, are actively searching for ways to gather more data to fuel their AI projects.

Zoom has already ventured into generative AI with text-generation features for meeting summaries and email composition. With access to users’ video meetings, Zoom could potentially develop more advanced algorithms that analyze behavior or even create virtual likenesses of users.

However, this data collection trend is not unique to Zoom. Many tech companies rely on user data for product development or sell it to data brokers. In the absence of federal privacy laws in the US, consumer protections are limited, leaving users vulnerable to data exploitation.

Proposed legislation, such as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act and the Biden administration’s AI Bill of Rights, aims to tighten data regulation and protect user privacy. Still, it’s crucial for users to remain vigilant and hold companies accountable for their data practices. Public pushback has proven to be an effective means of curbing excessive data collection, but it is not foolproof.

As technology advances and reliance on data increases, it is clear that stronger protections are necessary. The responsibility to safeguard personal data should not solely rest on individual users but should be a collective effort to address this societal issue.