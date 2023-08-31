Generative AI: Challenges and Opportunities in the Classroom

In the ever-changing landscape of generative AI, teachers must navigate the risks and rewards of this technology in the classroom. Lalitha Vasudevan, Professor of Technology and Education, highlights the need for educators to empower students with media literacy skills and embrace new technologies as co-investigators.

The prevalence of misinformation and deepfake videos in recent years has led to a crisis of trust in media. Vasudevan emphasizes the importance of schools of education, like Teachers College, in raising a critical eye to the production and consumption of media. Fostering media literacy among young people is crucial, and schools should provide opportunities for students to not only consume media but also become critical producers.

To encourage critical engagement, educators should integrate new technologies into their classrooms. Vasudevan suggests using generative AI tools like ChatGPT as part of assignments or engaging students in real-time comparisons. By doing so, students develop the skills to critically analyze the vast amount of information available online.

While concerns about students using generative AI to cheat persist, Vasudevan advises against outright bans. Instead, teachers should consider the gains and losses associated with using these technologies. It is essential for educators to ask questions about the impact of generative AI on artistic expression or the drafting of academic papers.

The emergence of generative AI has forced the structure of schooling to reflect on itself. TC aims to bring educators further into the realm of AI by encouraging experimentation, questioning, and testing. This pedagogical stance allows teachers to expand their capacities as educators and engage critically with new technologies.

As institutions like TC navigate this shifting landscape, Vasudevan hopes they can support this technological advancement while asking deep questions about the impact of generative AI. By preparing students to critically analyze texts, materials, and experiences driven by generative AI, teachers can empower the next generation to navigate and understand this evolving field.

Sources:

– Lalitha Vasudevan, Professor of Technology and Education at Teachers College

– Digital Futures Institute (DFI) and Edmund W. Gordon Institute for Urban and Minority Education