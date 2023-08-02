Why Lawyers are Slow to Embrace New Technology

Over the years, lawyers have been resistant to embracing new technologies that impact the practice of law. Whether it’s blogging, social media, mobile phones, tablets, cloud computing, or artificial intelligence, each new technology has been met with outrage, disdain, and predictions of ethical violations and regulatory peril. This pattern of resistance has been present for decades, with lawyers historically being suspicious of technology such as PCs, faxes, the internet, online legal research, and email.

The legal profession prefers precedent over radical evolution, which is why any new technology that promises change is seen as a threat to the foundation of the practice of law. To ensure ethical compliance, ethics committees often establish roadblocks to adoption, including bans, client consent requirements, disclaimers, and obligations to notify or obtain permission from judges when using new technologies. However, as these technologies become more familiar and commonplace, these requirements are eventually eased or eliminated.

Currently, there is a reticence in the legal landscape regarding the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Some judges have prohibited the use of generative AI in litigation, issuing orders that lawyers must certify whether such tools were used in drafting court papers.

Law schools have also joined the trend, imposing restrictions on the use of generative AI by students. Berkeley Law School, for example, prohibits its students from using generative AI on exams or submitted assignments, limiting its use to research and grammar correction. The University of Michigan law school has even banned prospective law students from using generative AI tools in the preparation of personal statements for their applications.

Despite these hurdles, there are forward-thinking members of the legal profession who recognize the inevitability of technological change and embrace the adoption of generative AI. Dean Andrew Perlman of Suffolk University Law School suggests teaching law students how to use generative AI as a valuable tool in their legal research and writing. This aligns with the duty of technology competence that lawyers have in the digital age.

Ultimately, the hesitance to embrace new technology is a pattern deeply ingrained in the legal profession. However, as technology becomes more integrated into the practice of law, it is important for lawyers to adapt and make informed decisions about how to responsibly and ethically utilize these tools to improve efficiency and streamline legal work.