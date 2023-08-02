Using Generative AI to Enhance Higher Education Administration

In recent weeks, there has been a focus on exploring the potential of generative AI in engaging students in classes and providing them with relevant experience in artificial intelligence for future job applications. Teaching using AI is becoming increasingly important as employers seek employees with AI experience and understanding.

Integrating AI into university operations offers numerous advantages. With the help of generative AI, departments can excel by increasing enrollments, improving national exposure, maximizing limited budgets, enhancing policies and practices, and adapting to evolving university initiatives.

However, one of the main challenges in encouraging higher education leaders to adopt generative AI is their lack of knowledge about its capabilities. Many leaders have not experienced the power of the various generative AI tools available. It is crucial to understand that ChatGPT is just one generative AI tool, and there are numerous new apps with different strengths and capabilities, including competitors like Google Bard, Claude 2, Perplexity, and You.com.

These generative AI tools are insightful, articulate, and powerful. They possess research, analysis, and organization capabilities on par with graduate assistants and postdocs who have excelled academically. While some higher education institutions are effectively utilizing these tools, many are not, resulting in missed opportunities for competitive advantage, creativity, and efficiency.

Generative AI tools like Google Bard and Perplexity can provide immediate assistance in various areas. For instance, they can be used to compare a department’s performance with similar programs, analyze student performance data to identify ineffective policies, create personalized recruitment materials, and assist in budget creation and management.

With simple inquiries, these tools can generate reports in seconds, allowing administrators to delve deeper by seeking additional data and recommendations. Google Bard has recently introduced improvements, such as support for 42 languages, text and speech input and output, and Google Lens support for images.

Similarly, Perplexity provides data analysis insights into student performance, course efficacy, and administrative efficiency. It can also personalize learning experiences, detect academic malfeasance, promote creativity and engagement, enhance student learning outcomes, automate administrative tasks, and provide guidance for students.

Now is the time to embrace generative AI in higher education administration. Administrators can start by addressing pressing problems with the help of multiple generative AI apps. Cross-referencing responses is advisable in these early stages to ensure reliability. Generative AI offers deep insights into enrollment patterns and practices, enables the identification of improvement opportunities, and assists in budget optimization. This technology serves as a valuable assistant, presenting new ideas and a vast amount of data to navigate the challenges of the fall term.