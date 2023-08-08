NVIDIA Showcases Advances in Generative AI and Graphics at SIGGRAPH 2023

At SIGGRAPH 2023 in Los Angeles, NVIDIA unveiled its latest innovations in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics. The company has been making significant strides in this field, particularly with the development of its RTX technology and GauGAN.

NVIDIA follows a three-step process in customizing and fine-tuning generative AI models for various applications. This involves utilizing foundational models, customizing them with domain-specific data, and incorporating them into production apps and services.

During a news briefing, NVIDIA’s VP of enterprise computing, Manuvir Das, emphasized the importance of customizing pre-trained models. He showcased an example of creating an image of “Toy Jensen” in space, where the model achieved impressive accuracy with just 50 images.

To provide companies with starting points for working on generative AI models, NVIDIA partnered with Hugging Face. Hugging Face will integrate a training service on NVIDIA’s DGX Cloud, offering all the necessary software for customization, guidance, and inference.

NVIDIA also introduced AI Enterprise 4.0, a major upgrade to its enterprise-level AI software. It now includes NVIDIA NeMo, a toolkit that enables the processing of generative AI with large-scale models containing billions of parameters.

The company announced the NVIDIA AI Workbench, a tool designed to run directly on a user’s laptop. This allows users to select their desired work location, whether it be on a PC, data center, cloud, or NVIDIA’s DGX Cloud. The AI Workbench simplifies the process of moving between locations with just one click.

NVIDIA provided updates on its Omniverse platform as well, which is transforming industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and telecommunications. The platform enables collaboration among artists and designers to create realistic 3D projects.

Furthermore, NVIDIA launched new high-end RTX workstations and three new GPUs: RTX 5000, RX 4500, and RTX 4000. These GPUs are set to revolutionize ray tracing and AI video enhancements, solidifying NVIDIA’s position as an innovator in GPU technology.

Lastly, NVIDIA announced its next-generation NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper platform, specifically built for generative AI workloads. This platform is designed to handle tasks such as large language models and recommender systems, offering increased memory capacity and bandwidth.

NVIDIA’s advancements in generative AI and graphics aim to make this technology more accessible and versatile across various industries. The company’s partnerships, software upgrades, and new hardware demonstrate its commitment to driving innovation in AI and graphics.