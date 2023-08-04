The Impact of Generative AI in Drug Discovery

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the field of drug discovery. Artificial intelligence (AI), in particular, has revolutionized the process.

In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in AI technology for drug discovery. This has led to the emergence of numerous start-ups, significant investments, and partnerships between pharma companies and AI vendors specializing in generative AI.

Drug discovery is an expensive and time-consuming process that involves multiple stages such as target identification, hit identification, and lead optimization. On average, it takes 12 to 18 years for a drug to reach the market, costing around $2.6 billion. However, only 10% of candidates make it to clinical trials. Generative AI has shown promise in expediting and enhancing drug discovery processes.

While the majority of generative AI use cases focus on creating new drug molecules, there is potential for the technology in target identification and drug repurposing. Companies across various industries, including Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Iktos, Adaptyv Bio, and Absci, have recognized this potential and are actively utilizing generative AI in drug discovery.

Insilico Medicine, for instance, has developed a generative adversarial network-based AI platform called Pharma.AI. This platform is commercially available and accelerates the generation of novel molecules, disease target identification, and prediction of clinical trial outcomes. In fact, Insilico discovered and designed the world’s first AI-generated anti-fibrotic small molecule inhibitor, which has successfully completed Phase 0 and Phase I trials and is now in Phase II trials.

Adaptyv Bio, a Swiss biotechnology startup, has also leveraged generative AI for protein engineering. Their platform utilizes generative algorithms, advanced robotics, microfluidics, and synthetic biology techniques to generate and optimize protein sequences.

Another collaboration worth mentioning is between Iktos and Curreio, a Japanese cryo-electron microscopy (EM) expert. Their partnership aims to expedite the discovery and design of novel preclinical drug candidates using the power of AI and cryo-EM technology. Iktos’s generative AI technology, Makya, will benefit from cryo-EM analysis to improve the accuracy of predicting molecules that meet specific targets.

Although the adoption of generative AI in drug discovery is growing, there are still barriers to overcome. These include the need for large and high-quality datasets, specialized expertise in machine learning and data science, and ethical and regulatory considerations.

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to develop complex and targeted therapies, generative AI will play a critical role. With ongoing advancements and overcoming barriers, the potential for AI to revolutionize drug discovery is significant.