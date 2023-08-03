Generative AI: A Threat to Election Integrity and Individual Safety

Generative AI, a technology that can create text, audio, images, videos, and other content, has the potential to revolutionize political campaigns. While it can be used for positive purposes, such as informing and educating voters, it also poses risks to election integrity and individuals’ safety.

Political candidates and parties can leverage generative AI to write national advertisements and tailor text messages to specific voters. Additionally, AI-powered voices can be used to narrate campaign materials, and AI-driven memes could dominate social media. The authenticity of photos and videos is becoming increasingly difficult to prove, as generative AI can be used to alter and create convincing images and content.

The lack of governing laws and transparency surrounding the use of generative AI in elections is concerning. While general election laws apply, political campaigns are exempt from many state privacy laws. There is little oversight into how political organizations and campaigns gather and use data, leaving room for unaffiliated supporters and unofficial groups to produce radical content.

The potential negative impacts of generative AI go beyond misleading voters. It can amplify discrimination and inequitable practices, disproportionately affecting candidates and voters from historically marginalized communities. Women in politics already face higher levels of abuse and harassment, and generative AI may exacerbate these issues.

Bias can also be embedded in generative AI, as it can produce outputs that are discriminatory or sexually suggestive. This hidden bias is harmful because it perpetuates societal biases under the guise of a neutral algorithm.

Furthermore, generative AI can be used to manipulate messaging and spread misinformation, particularly targeting non-English speakers who may not have access to resources to detect and counter false information.

To address these challenges, a coordinated effort is needed to prepare for the impacts of generative AI in future elections. This includes engaging stakeholders from all sectors to provide guidance on ethical and lawful uses of generative AI. Additionally, long-term investment in digital literacy is crucial to empower voters to critically evaluate information and combat misinformation.

In conclusion, while generative AI has the potential for positive impact, it must be deployed ethically and with consideration for the well-being of individuals. Safeguards need to be put in place to ensure the integrity of elections and protect vulnerable communities from potential harm.