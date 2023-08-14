Generative AI: Transforming Customer Experience Strategies

Generative AI, also known as Large Language Models (LLMs), is rapidly gaining popularity among companies looking to enhance their customer experience strategies. According to a global study conducted by Metrigy, 27.3% of companies are already utilizing generative AI, with an additional 47.2% planning to implement it this year.

Generative AI refers to techniques and models that produce text, images, audio, software code, or other media based on natural language prompts and the data they have been trained on. Some popular examples of generative AI include Open AI ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Copilot.

The main advantage of generative AI is its ability to automate tasks. However, it is important to note that the algorithms are trained on language and not necessarily on truth. This necessitates the implementation of proper data guardrails to ensure the success of generative AI in business applications.

Businesses and consumers can leverage generative AI in various ways, such as content creation, including papers, articles, proposals, books, art, music, presentations, and software code. It can also be utilized for summaries of calls or meetings, topic classification, training or coaching, financial filings, investment suggestions, health analysis, task management, and even rudimentary legal advice.

Metrigy’s survey reveals that organizations are already using generative AI across different platforms, including customer feedback, contact centers, knowledge management, office productivity apps, CRM, employee experience, unified communications and collaboration, and CPaaS. Overall, generative AI is involved in 43.6% of customer interactions, with some companies exploring content creation and issue classification within customer interactions.

One of the significant impacts of generative AI is its ability to reduce staffing costs. On average, companies using generative AI claim that they would need 2.4 times more agents if not for AI, resulting in savings of $4.4 million per year.

However, despite the potential benefits, concerns exist regarding the trustworthiness of generative AI. Studies show that 30.9% of consumers do not trust generative AI at all, compared to 17.3% of business leaders for customer interactions and 20.4% for other areas of the business. Limiting data inputs for content creation is seen as a way to enhance trust, according to business leaders, while consumers prefer human oversight or limitations on capabilities.

Other concerns include the loss of the human touch in customer interactions, content quality and accuracy, data privacy, internet bias, malicious use, and job displacement. Nevertheless, cost is not a major concern, with only 17.1% citing the unknown cost of generative AI as a worry.

To address content quality concerns, many CX leaders are developing new processes for validating information generated by generative AI. This includes having content teams, virtual assistants, supervisors, or agents review the content. As vendors improve the ability to put guardrails around generative AI content, content teams will play an increasingly vital role in ensuring accuracy and creativity within company knowledge bases.

Overall, there is a strong appetite for generative AI among IT and CX leaders. However, there is a desire for more education and conservative implementations to address concerns and fully explore the technology’s potential.

In the next and final part of this series, we will delve into the world of chatbots, discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly aspects of their impact on customer experience strategies.