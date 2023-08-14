Generative AI Adoption Surpasses Smartphones and Tablets, Says Research

According to a recent study by Emarketer, generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being adopted at a faster rate than smartphones and tablets did after their release. It is projected that within two years of ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022, generative AI will have reached 77.8 million users. This adoption rate is more than double that of smartphones and tablets in a similar period.

One of the key reasons behind this rapid uptake is the low barrier to entry. Unlike smartphones and tablets, generative AI does not require users to purchase new hardware. People can access tools like ChatGPT on the devices they already own. This accessibility has fostered curiosity among consumers and businesses, even though the technology is still relatively new.

Although the growth rate is expected to slow down after the initial surge, the usage of generative AI is predicted to continue, especially among millennials and Gen Z.

In just two months after ChatGPT’s launch, generative AI had already amassed over 100 million users. This growth rate far outpaces the adoption of smartphones and tablets. For example, it took smartphones over two years to reach 100 million users globally after the iPhone was launched in 2007, while tablets reached 75 million users about two years after the iPad was launched in 2010.

Emarketer also highlights that generative AI adoption is significantly higher among 18-34-year-olds compared to older age groups. Approximately 13.5% of millennials and Gen Z have already embraced tools like ChatGPT. Younger demographics, who are more digitally native and early adopters of new technologies, drive the initial surge in adoption.

Generative AI has gained popularity this year as one of the hottest new technologies in the tech industry. Consumers have eagerly experimented with tools like ChatGPT to create poetry, generate art, and utilize AI chatbots integrated into search engines.

Moving forward, businesses, particularly marketers, are interested in exploring the potential of generative AI for impactful applications. However, questions remain about which use cases will have long-term staying power.

There are opportunities and risks for marketers when it comes to generative AI. AI-powered search experiences, like Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), aim to enhance search quality, but there are concerns about potential exposure to low-quality content. Chatbots, such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, hold promise for marketing applications like customer service and data analysis, but human oversight is essential.

As generative AI continues to evolve, marketers should closely monitor its developments. By conducting careful testing and evaluation, it is possible to harness the capabilities of these tools while mitigating potential downsides. For now, curiosity and experimentation will likely continue to drive further adoption.