CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Generative Artificial Intelligence Transforming Education

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Generative Artificial Intelligence Transforming Education

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is having a significant impact on how teachers in Wisconsin approach their curricula. Hillary Lobenstein, an American Literature and AP Language teacher at Watertown High School, was astonished by the influence of AI when her students used My AI chatbot from Snapchat. The students asked the chatbot to write an essay on a book they were studying, and the results were surprising. Each paper generated by the AI was slightly different but followed a general format.

Concerned about the potential for students to abuse AI technology for cheating, Lobenstein has adjusted her teaching methods. She no longer assigns writing tasks to be completed at home but asks students to do them in front of her. Although detecting AI-generated papers is still a challenge, Lobenstein explores alternatives such as handwritten assignments and personalized writing prompts to ensure students are actively engaged in the learning process.

Lobenstein sees the potential of AI as a valuable resource when used ethically. She encourages dialogue with her students to collectively explore ways to incorporate large language models in the classroom. Lobenstein believes that adapting to AI is necessary given its ubiquitous presence and relevance to students’ future adult lives.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Professor David Williamson Shaffer recognizes the need for teachers to adapt quickly to this technology. He emphasizes the importance of planning for AI integration in education and how it can enhance writing skills for graduate students. However, Professor Shaffer acknowledges that AI models have limitations, as they often lack proper citations, creating challenges in distinguishing fact from fiction.

While AI offers tremendous opportunities, Professor Shaffer warns about the risks of not teaching people to use AI responsibly and effectively. He believes that proper utilization of AI is crucial for addressing significant societal issues like climate change and social justice.

Although the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction hasn’t provided specific guidelines for teachers regarding the use of AI in classrooms, they are gathering feedback to create recommendations. As AI continues to transform education, teachers at all levels must navigate this rapidly changing landscape and embrace the possibilities and challenges it presents.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Global AI Investment Could Reach $200 Billion by 2025: Goldman Sachs

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Hackers Unleash on AI Chatbots at Defcon Security Conference

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

New AI Model Uses Chest X-Rays to Identify Diabetes Risk

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Humane’s AI-Powered Wearable to be Revealed on October 14th

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

Rocket Lab to Launch Satellites for NASA to Study Polar Ice Shelves

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The HP Victus: A Budget-Friendly Gaming Laptop with Solid Performance

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Navigating the World of GNSS Simulators: A Comprehensive Guide for Businesses

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments