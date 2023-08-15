Generative Artificial Intelligence Transforming Education

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is having a significant impact on how teachers in Wisconsin approach their curricula. Hillary Lobenstein, an American Literature and AP Language teacher at Watertown High School, was astonished by the influence of AI when her students used My AI chatbot from Snapchat. The students asked the chatbot to write an essay on a book they were studying, and the results were surprising. Each paper generated by the AI was slightly different but followed a general format.

Concerned about the potential for students to abuse AI technology for cheating, Lobenstein has adjusted her teaching methods. She no longer assigns writing tasks to be completed at home but asks students to do them in front of her. Although detecting AI-generated papers is still a challenge, Lobenstein explores alternatives such as handwritten assignments and personalized writing prompts to ensure students are actively engaged in the learning process.

Lobenstein sees the potential of AI as a valuable resource when used ethically. She encourages dialogue with her students to collectively explore ways to incorporate large language models in the classroom. Lobenstein believes that adapting to AI is necessary given its ubiquitous presence and relevance to students’ future adult lives.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Professor David Williamson Shaffer recognizes the need for teachers to adapt quickly to this technology. He emphasizes the importance of planning for AI integration in education and how it can enhance writing skills for graduate students. However, Professor Shaffer acknowledges that AI models have limitations, as they often lack proper citations, creating challenges in distinguishing fact from fiction.

While AI offers tremendous opportunities, Professor Shaffer warns about the risks of not teaching people to use AI responsibly and effectively. He believes that proper utilization of AI is crucial for addressing significant societal issues like climate change and social justice.

Although the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction hasn’t provided specific guidelines for teachers regarding the use of AI in classrooms, they are gathering feedback to create recommendations. As AI continues to transform education, teachers at all levels must navigate this rapidly changing landscape and embrace the possibilities and challenges it presents.