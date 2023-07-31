The Evolution of Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Retail

Vladimir Radojevic, the co-founder and chief executive of Dubai-based fashion technology start-up Dresos, is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry. He believes that the advancement of technology will enable his start-up to thrive and provide a personalized shopping experience for customers.

Radojevic points out that many retailers have access to vast amounts of data but fail to utilize it effectively to create personalized shopping experiences. AI-powered retail solutions have the potential to change this by enabling online retailers to make accurate and data-driven decisions. These automated services can offer customers a better and more personalized shopping experience.

Dresos, with a focus on personalization, seeks to simplify the shopping process for customers. Users can take a short quiz on the website to select their style preferences, and a stylist will curate a personalized box of clothing items based on their answers. The box is delivered within 48 hours, and users have three days to choose and pay for the items they want to keep. The rest can be returned.

This strategy has proven successful for Dresos, with over 5,000 registered users and a high rate of returning customers. Radojevic emphasizes the importance of integrating technology into their operations and service offerings. The company is currently in talks with retailers to offer its AI product recommendation solution.

The potential of AI in fashion retail goes beyond personalized styling. Dresos is also developing real-time outfit solutions that allow customers to generate hundreds of outfit options and select what they want to purchase. The average order value on Dresos is around Dh1,400 ($381), and the start-up has partnerships with well-known brands.

In terms of funding, Dresos has received $285,000 from family, friends, and the founders themselves. The company is now raising $500,000 in bridge funding on a Dubai-based equity crowdfunding platform. The funds will be used for customer acquisition, technology development, marketing, and recruitment.

Looking ahead, Dresos plans to expand its services to Saudi Arabia by the fourth quarter of 2024. Radojevic acknowledges the challenges faced by start-ups in the current investment climate but believes that the growing e-commerce market and the focus on retail by venture capitalists provide opportunities for growth.

In summary, the integration of AI in fashion retail has the potential to revolutionize the industry by providing personalized shopping experiences and enhancing customer support. Start-ups like Dresos are leveraging this technology to simplify the shopping process and cater to individual style preferences. With the right funding and strategic expansion plans, these companies can thrive in the evolving retail landscape.