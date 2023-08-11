The Unchecked Rise of AI: Between Hype and Regulation

The rapid advancement of AI has generated a mix of excitement and concern. While some tout its potential, others fear its risks. Gary Marcus, a renowned author and neuroscientist, offers a rational perspective on this topic.

Marcus, known in academic circles, recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside industry leaders, such as Sam Altman from OpenAI and Christina Montgomery from IBM. They discussed the urgent need for regulations in the field of AI. Marcus advocates for a careful evaluation of the risks associated with AI before companies can confidently deploy AI products to customers.

With no allegiance to any AI company, Marcus brings an impartial voice to the conversation. His expertise and qualifications make him a valuable asset in navigating the challenges of AI. As the founder of Robust.AI and Geometric.AI (acquired by Uber), Marcus has anticipated many of the current limitations of AI and has made significant contributions to human language development and cognitive neuroscience.

As an Emeritus Professor at NYU, Marcus has authored several books on AI, including “The Algebraic Mind,” “Kluge,” “The Birth of the Mind,” and the New York Times bestseller “Guitar Zero.” He is also a frequent contributor to notable publications like The New Yorker, Wired, and The New York Times.

