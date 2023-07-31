Worldwide Contact Center and CC Conversational AI and Virtual Assistant Spending Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion in 2023

According to Gartner, Inc., worldwide spending on contact center (CC) and CC conversational AI and virtual assistant technology is projected to reach $18.6 billion in 2023, representing a 16.2% increase from the previous year. This growth is expected despite near-term investment growth rates dipping due to business volatility causing longer decision cycles.

The conversational AI and virtual assistant market within the contact center industry is the fastest-growing segment, contributing to a 24% growth in 2024. Contact center decision makers are increasingly investing in conversational AI capabilities as part of their long-term strategies to reduce reliance on live agents. However, most interactions still involve augmented AI instead of fully offloading to a virtual agent.

Gartner estimates that around 3% of customer service interactions will be handled through CC AI in 2023, which is expected to grow to 14% by 2027.

In terms of spending, the forecast shows an increase from $16,077 million in 2022 to an estimated $18,690 million in 2023. This growth is driven by customer-facing projects being viewed as important for revenue retention and generation strategies, even in the face of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Gartner predicts that customer service and support initiatives that improve the customer experience or streamline operations will receive easier investment “buy-ins” within tightened budgets. As a result, contact center as a service (CCaaS) projects will receive funding from broader corporate digital transformation budgets.

The adoption of cloud-based contact center capabilities is expected to accelerate CCaaS investment growth, especially among contact centers with large agent populations that have been slow to adopt CCaaS. These modernization projects will involve implementing CCaaS solutions, enabling support for a wider range of communications channels and featuring advanced dashboards, analytics, routing, workforce optimization (WFO), knowledge and insight, and conversational AI capabilities.

Gartner clients can find more detailed analysis in the “Forecast Analysis: Contact Center, Worldwide” report. Additionally, Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo will provide further analysis on AI trends and explore technologies shaping the future of IT and business, including conversational AI, business transformation, cybersecurity, customer experience, data analytics, and executive leadership.

For more information about Gartner for Information Technology Executives, visit www.gartner.com/en/information-technology. Stay updated with news and insights from Gartner for IT Executives on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerIT.