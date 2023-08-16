Emerging Trends in Technology

CIOs and CTOs need to focus their attention on other emerging technologies alongside AI, according to Melissa Davis, VP Analyst at Gartner. These technologies have the potential to bring about significant transformation. Davis emphasizes the importance of technologies that enhance developer experience, drive innovation through the cloud, and deliver human-centric security and privacy.

The Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies showcases four themes that are central to these emerging trends. Firstly, emergent AI techniques such as AI simulation, causal AI, federated machine learning, and reinforcement learning offer immense potential for improving digital customer experiences, making better business decisions, and creating competitive differentiation.

Secondly, enhancing developer experience (DevX) is critical for the success of digital initiatives in most enterprises. This involves optimizing interactions between developers and the tools, platforms, processes, and people they work with. Technologies such as AI-augmented software engineering, API-centric SaaS, and open-source program office play a vital role in enhancing DevX.

Thirdly, cloud computing is evolving to become pervasive and an essential driver of business innovation over the next decade. Maximizing the value from cloud investments will require automated operational scaling, access to cloud-native platform tools, and adequate governance. Technologies such as augmented FinOps, cloud development environments, and industry cloud platforms enable the pervasive adoption of cloud computing.

Lastly, organizations need to address human-centric security and privacy to guard against security incidents and data breaches. By implementing a culture of mutual trust and awareness of shared risks, enterprises can become more resilient. Technologies such as AI TRISM, cybersecurity mesh architecture, and generative cybersecurity AI support the expansion of human-centric security and privacy.

These emerging technologies are still at an early stage, presenting both risks and benefits for early adopters. Gartner’s “Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2023” provides more insights into these trends. Additionally, Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo offers an opportunity to explore emerging technologies and their impact on IT and business.