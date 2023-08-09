Bollywood Actors Imagined as Game of Thrones Characters in AI Video

A recently shared AI video has imagined Bollywood actors in the roles of iconic Game of Thrones characters. The hit show, which captivated viewers for several seasons, continues to be remembered by fans. In the AI video, Ranveer Singh replaces Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, while Aishwarya Rai replaces Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Other cast replacements include Alia Bhatt as Arya Stark, Kiara Advani as Sansa Stark, Aditya Roy Kapur as Jaime Lannister, Tabu as Cersei Lannister, and Kay Kay Menon as Tyrion Lannister.

Fans of the show who saw the AI video on Reddit expressed their approval of the casting choices. Many considered the casting to be accurate and perfect. Some even expressed their eagerness for the imagined Bollywood version of Game of Thrones to become a reality. However, not everyone was on board with the idea, as some fans found the concept unsettling and called it cursed.

Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s series of novels “A Song of Ice and Fire,” was a groundbreaking TV series that garnered record-breaking viewership and won numerous awards, including 59 Primetime Emmy Awards. Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the show premiered in 2011 and concluded in 2019.

