Dow Jones Futures Rise Slightly as CPI Inflation Report Awaits

After hours, Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, rose slightly. The upcoming release of the CPI inflation report is expected to impact trading during Thursday’s open. Overnight, Walt Disney (DIS) announced its earnings.

The stock market rally experienced a decline on Wednesday. Similar to Tuesday, the indexes started off low in the morning but experienced significant declines towards the end of the trading session. The Nasdaq composite fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time since early 2023. Nvidia (NVDA) also fell below its 50-day line for the first time in months. Other AI companies, including Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), C3.ai (AI), Upstart Holdings (UPST), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell Technology (MRVL), also experienced losses.

The reasons for the retreat of these stocks are unclear, but it is believed that the struggling AI-led market rally and disappointing results from key companies may be contributing factors.

Walt Disney (DIS), Trade Desk (TTD), Illumina (ILMN), Oddity Tech (ODD), Fluence Energy (FLNC), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported their earnings on Wednesday night. Disney stock initially dipped on weak revenue and overall subscribers, but later rose after announcing Disney+ price hikes. WYNN stock also rose modestly, while TTD stock and Illumina were solid losers. ODD stock performed well after its first earnings report as a public company. FLNC stock remained wavering.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Alibaba (BABA) are set to report their earnings on Thursday. NVO stock has already seen an increase after reporting that its weight-loss drug Wegovy reduces heart disease risks by 20%. BABA stock, on the other hand, has seen a pullback in August.

Dow Jones futures rose 0.2% vs. fair value, followed by S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, which both climbed 0.2%. However, it is important to note that overnight action in futures does not necessarily translate into actual trading during regular market sessions.

Economists expect July’s CPI to increase by 0.2% compared to the previous month. The annual CPI inflation rate is projected to rise to 3.3% from June’s 3%. Core inflation is expected to hold steady at 4.8%. The CPI report for July is not expected to have a significant impact on the Federal Reserve rate hike outlook. Currently, there is a 13% chance of a Fed rate hike at the September 20 meeting, with the odds increasing to just over 30% by the November 1 meeting.

The stock market rally experienced a weak open on Wednesday but managed to rally intraday before closing near session lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, the S&P 500 index shed 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite retreated 1.2%. The small-cap Russell 2000 also stepped back 0.8%.

The Nasdaq closed below its 50-day and 10-week lines, while the S&P 500 is nearing its 50-day and 10-week lines but has not yet touched them. The 21-day line is acting as resistance for both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000. The Dow Jones is testing its 21-day line, comfortably above the 50-day.

Markets breadth has weakened over the past several sessions, particularly on the Nasdaq. While AI stocks and other tech names have seen a sell-off, energy, commodity, housing, infrastructure, and industrial plays are still performing well. Travel stocks and retailers have seen mixed results.

U.S. crude oil prices rose to $84.40 a barrel, the highest level since November. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 1 basis point to 4.01%.

Among ETFs, growth ETFs such as the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which includes holdings like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Marvell, saw declines. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) also experienced losses. Speculative story-based ETFs like the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG), which includes PLTR stock, also saw declines. In contrast, the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE), and the Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) performed well.

Overall, the stock market rally is at a critical point, with increasing pressure over the past week. Further losses could trigger a market correction.