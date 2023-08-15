Israel’s Deployment of AI Systems in Warfare Raises Concerns

Israel has been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) systems in combat operations, a move that has sparked global debate about the use of AI in warfare. The Israeli army recently deployed an advanced AI model called Fire Factory, which is designed to select targets for air strikes and handle military logistics. This is not the first time Israel has employed AI in warfare.

The use of AI in warfare introduces new risks to civilian life, particularly because Israel’s utilization of AI goes beyond international or state-level regulations. Israeli officials have stated that their AI programs rely on large data sets to make decisions about targets, equipment, munition loads, and schedules. However, it is crucial to consider how Israel collects and protects this information, especially given its military occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967.

Due to its extensive occupation infrastructure, Israel has accumulated vast amounts of data on Palestinians. This data has played a significant role in the development of Israel’s technology sector, as many leading tech executives in the country gained expertise in military intelligence units that utilized this data. The West Bank and Gaza serve as testing grounds for AI warfare technologies, yielding lucrative profits for military and defense contractors.

Israel collects and analyzes data from various sources, including drones, surveillance footage, satellite imagery, electronic signals, and online communications. There have even been rumors that the mapping software Waze, which was later sold to Google for $1.1 billion, was initially designed to track Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Israeli military claims that its AI models are supervised by soldiers who vet and approve targets and air-raid plans. However, concerns arise about the potential autonomy of these semi-autonomous AI systems, as they could quickly develop into autonomous systems with no oversight. This would grant computer programs the power to determine Palestinian life and death.

Furthermore, Israel’s AI war technology operates independent of international or state-level regulations. The lack of public knowledge and influence over the use of these systems raises ethical concerns. It is worth noting that if other countries, such as Iran or Syria, were to deploy similar AI systems, there would likely be international outcry.

Israel’s military has proudly labeled their 2021 assault on the Gaza Strip as the “world’s first AI war.” Given the controversial nature of AI warfare and unresolved ethical issues surrounding these platforms, it is both shocking and unsurprising that the Israeli military is casual about their use of these programs, considering the country’s history of disregarding international law.

Another challenge posed by Israel’s deployment of these AI weapons is its poor track record in protecting Palestinian life. Despite public relations efforts to portray the military as moral and protective of civilians, even ardent supporters of Israel question its treatment of Palestinians in the social-media age.

One universal concern is that Palestinians have not consented to Israel’s use of their data for AI platforms. This raises parallels with how society at large has not truly consented to the use of their data for various types of AI programs. While there may be terms and conditions for services like Gmail, individuals do not have a viable choice to opt out unless they completely forgo the Internet.

For Palestinians, the situation is much graver, as every aspect of their lives is funneled into Israeli data centers and used to determine military operations. This raises questions about whether this extreme future awaits other societies worldwide. The current trajectory and the lack of regulation surrounding these systems are concerning.