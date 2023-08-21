CityLife

Fusion Antibodies Partners with U.S. AI Company for Antibodies Screening Service

Aug 21, 2023
UK-based biotechnology group, Fusion Antibodies, has announced a partnership with an undisclosed U.S.-based artificial intelligence and machine learning company. The collaboration aims to support Fusion Antibodies’ new service for antibodies screening.

Under the agreement, both companies will jointly promote the combined service offerings and will receive a fee for any new business generated through the partnership. This collaboration will focus on the design, production, and evaluation of antibodies in vitro.

Fusion Antibodies expects this partnership to lead to significant improvements in success rates, output affinities, and cost reduction for antibody screening. By integrating AI and machine learning technologies into the screening process, the company aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

The specific details of the partnership, including the duration and financial terms, have not been disclosed.

With this strategic collaboration, Fusion Antibodies aims to strengthen its position in the biotechnology industry and expand its service offerings. The partnership with an AI and machine learning company demonstrates the company’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance its product development and delivery.

Fusion Antibodies’ stock saw an increase of 7.4% at 0720 GMT following the announcement of the partnership. This positive market response reflects the industry’s recognition of the potential value that AI and machine learning can bring to antibody screening services.

Overall, the partnership between Fusion Antibodies and the U.S.-based AI company highlights the growing importance of integrating advanced technologies into the biotechnology field. This collaboration is expected to bring advancements in antibody screening processes, benefiting the industry as a whole.

By Mampho Brescia

