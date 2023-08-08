CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Could Revolutionize Drug Development Process

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Developing a new drug is an expensive and time-consuming process, often taking up to 10 years and costing millions, if not billions, of dollars. However, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) may change this paradigm by significantly speeding up the drug development process.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida have developed an AI-based drug screening method called AttentionSiteDTI. This method focuses on matching drug and protein interactions, a challenging task in drug development. The AI model translates the complex interactions into words and analyzes the language to predict how well a drug will work.

With an impressive accuracy rate of 97%, AttentionSiteDTI can determine which part of a virus protein a drug will bind to. This breakthrough allows scientists to predict a drug’s effectiveness without extensive laboratory experiments. For instance, researchers can easily test a drug against COVID proteins and see if they bind or not, providing insights into their potential efficacy.

The potential impact of this AI technology is significant. By reducing the time spent in the lab, the overall cost of drug development could be significantly lowered. This, in turn, may lead to cost savings for consumers, making medications more accessible and affordable.

The researchers are now working on creating a user-friendly website where scientists can input their data and determine the effectiveness of their drugs using the AttentionSiteDTI model. Similar to ChatGPT, this platform aims to streamline the drug development process and encourage collaboration among scientists.

The FDA’s approval of only 37 drugs out of thousands in clinical trials last year highlights the need for more efficient and accurate drug development methods. Artificial intelligence holds great promise in revolutionizing the field of medicine by providing valuable insights and speeding up the time it takes to bring new drugs to market.

