Search Results vs Chat Results: Understanding the Difference

When we search for something online, we enter a query and receive a search engine results page (SERP) as output. A SERP contains links, text, images, featured snippets, and videos, along with ads. The term “SERP” has been used in search marketing for over two decades.

In chat-based interfaces, we input prompts and receive text, ads, images, and videos in response. These responses are often based on or powered by search results. However, there is no widely accepted term to describe these pages of chat results.

To address this, we propose a new term: CHERP, which stands for Chat Experience Result Page. We believe it’s crucial to differentiate between traditional search results pages and the results produced by generative AI in chat interfaces.

Google and Microsoft Bing often refer to their generative AI offerings as “experiences.” Therefore, we suggest using the acronym CHERP to describe the results produced by these experiences.

A SERP, or search engine results page, is the page of search results displayed after a query is entered on a search engine like Google or Bing. It typically includes 10 blue links, pagination, and PPC ads. However, SERPs have evolved over time.

Google introduced Universal Search in 2007, integrating various types of content like news, video, images, local results, and maps into the SERPs. The Knowledge Graph and featured snippets were later introduced, enhancing the search experience.

Now, with the rise of generative AI, search is undergoing further changes. Google’s Search Generative Experience and Microsoft Bing’s new chat-based interface, Bing Chat, are examples of this evolution.

A CHERP, or chat experience results page, is the result you see when you input a prompt on a generative AI platform like Google, Bing, or ChatGPT. These results can include text, citations, links, images, or suggested follow-up questions.

By introducing the term CHERP, we aim to facilitate accurate communication and clarity between search marketers and clients or stakeholders. It helps distinguish between visibility in traditional search results and chat-based experiences.

As the search landscape evolves, our language must evolve as well. Terms like CHERP provide a familiar yet distinct way to describe the new realities of search and chat experiences. It aids in understanding and reporting how users interact with our websites.