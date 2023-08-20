Dr Catriona Wallace to Join Fifth Season of Shark Tank

Dr Catriona Wallace, a global artificial intelligence expert, human rights activist, and founder of the Responsible Metaverse Alliance, will be joining the panel for the fifth season of Shark Tank. When first approached to star in the entrepreneur reality series, Dr Wallace turned down the opportunity, stating that she didn’t behave like a typical “shark”. However, after further discussions, she agreed to join the show, representing diversity and inclusion, with a specific interest in funding minority-led businesses and incorporating AI into various pitches.

Joining the panel alongside Dr Wallace are software businessman Robert Herjavec and Australians Sabri Suby, Davie Fogarty, and Jane Lu. Dr Wallace speaks highly of her fellow judges, stating that there was a high level of respect for each other’s journeys. She learned a lot from the younger judges who have a strong presence in social media marketing, but acknowledges that their expertise may differ in the corporate world.

The products being pitched this season range from face creams and orthotic insoles to a robotic boxing partner. Dr Wallace believes that AI can be incorporated into almost anything pitched. However, she recognizes that AI is a complex and largely unknown subject, and not everyone comprehends its potential risks.

Dr Wallace points out that Australia is lagging behind in terms of AI investment and adoption compared to countries like Singapore and the US. She urges entrepreneurs to take advantage of the advice given on Shark Tank and emphasizes the importance of watching every episode and listening to the feedback provided, as it can be valuable for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank returns on August 29th on Channel Ten.