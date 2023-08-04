The 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show: Where Food Trends Begin

The Summer Fancy Food Show, an annual gourmet trade expo held in New York City, is known for setting the stage for upcoming food trends. With over 2,000 vendors spread across 300,000 square feet, it’s an event that allows visitors to explore a wide range of specialty foods. The show is hosted by the Specialty Food Association, showcasing premium priced items that include niche foods, fancy ice creams, artisanal olive oils, cheeses, and charcuterie, as well as gourmet dips, salsas, and even pet snacks.

In 2022, specialty food sales reached $194 billion, marking a 9.3% increase from the previous year, with sales projected to hit $207 billion in the current year. As a cradle of food trends, the Summer Fancy Food Show attracts buyers from small gourmet shops and big chains like Whole Foods Market Inc. It also serves as a platform for food trend experts, with one of them, Melanie Zanoza Bartelme, identifying the rise of boba products, a shift away from keto diets, and the popularity of exotic citrus and blueberries.

Italy greatly benefits from the show, with food and beverage exports amounting to $7.3 billion in 2022, accounting for 11% of the country’s total exports. The Summer Fancy Food Show also features new pavilions that showcase small BIPOC-owned brands, presenting unique products and alternatives like lentil-based dal dips as hummus alternatives.

The show is a mixture of chaos and innovation, offering a wide array of products, ranging from sprayable duck fat to Austrian-grown wasabi, and even shrimplike Antarctic krill meat. A standout product is Chil-AI, an AI-created hot sauce developed by Dave’s Gourmet. Fun and controversial names like “Whale Sperm” tortilla chips also grab attention. These chips were invented by snack savant Rob Ehrlich, who is known for creating popular snacks like Pirate’s Booty. The chips themselves are vegan and flavored with a seasoning that contains vegan collagen.

The Summer Fancy Food Show also introduces new pasta shapes, including cascatelli, quattrotini, and vesuvio. Dan Pashman, the creator of cascatelli, explains that the trend of premium pasta is gaining popularity, with brands like Giadzy pasta and Greenomic Delikatessen’s Good Hair Day offering high-priced and stylishly packaged pasta.

The show is not only a platform for new products but also a place for exhibitors to meet potential buyers. Tom Colicchio, restaurateur and “Top Chef” judge, used the show to launch his Colicchio Collection line of tomato sauces. René Bollier, the third-generation owner of Andre’s Confiserie Suisse, experienced a significant increase in online chocolate sales after participating in the show. Meanwhile, companies like Olympia Provisions attend the show in hopes of landing a big buyer and expanding their business.

Ultimately, at the Summer Fancy Food Show, visitors can expect to discover the latest trends in food, experience new and unique products, and witness the creativity and innovation within the specialty food industry.