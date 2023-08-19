“Friday Night Lights” Book Banned from Schools in Iowa City

H.G. “Buzz” Bissinger’s non-fiction book about the 1988 Odessa Permian football team has been banned from schools in a city in northern Iowa. The book, titled “Friday Night Lights,” was one of nineteen books that were flagged and removed from school shelves in Mason City.

“Friday Night Lights” gained popularity through its adaptations, including a movie and TV show. The book, published in 1990, explores the impact of the football team’s success on the town of Odessa, Texas. It delves into the racial and social divisions in the community and how the team’s dedication affects the teenagers who play for them.

The book’s ban in Mason City came about after the implementation of a law requiring books available to students to be “age-appropriate” and free from any explicit descriptions or visual depictions of sexual acts. To comply with the law, Mason City Community School District utilized artificial intelligence (AI) technology called ChatGPT to analyze the text of each book.

Bissinger expressed his disagreement with the use of AI in this context, stating that his book does not contain any explicit content. He believes that “Friday Night Lights” is a valuable read, especially for teenage males who are typically reluctant readers. He argued that the banning of his book goes against the principles of freedom of speech and the ability of students to choose what they want to read.

Alongside “Friday Night Lights,” other banned books in Mason City schools include Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple,” Theodore Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy,” and Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

The ban on “Friday Night Lights” and the other books has sparked controversy and raised concerns about censorship within the education system. Critics argue that such restrictions limit students’ access to diverse perspectives and impede intellectual development.