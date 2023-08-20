Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Healthcare in South Carolina

Three professors from Francis Marion University (FMU) are leading research projects that aim to revolutionize healthcare treatment and diagnostics in South Carolina through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Professors Ivan Dungan, Michael Potter, and Jesse Sargent are utilizing a $416,800 National Science Foundation grant to implement AI in wound assessment, antibiotic dosages, and prosthetic device performance.

FMU is part of an 11-institution coalition that received a total of $20 million in National Science Foundation grants to create AI-enabled medical devices and train an AI-ready workforce. Each institution will work independently on their research projects.

The grant will establish the FMU AI Research Group over the next five years, consisting of the three professors and student researchers specializing in mathematics, mechanical engineering, and psychology. Up to 30 FMU students will gain valuable research experience in developing and applying AI and machine learning, helping South Carolina produce more researchers and developers of AI devices.

Artificial intelligence refers to digital computers or computer-controlled robots capable of performing tasks associated with humans or animals, such as learning, interacting, reasoning, and decision-making. AI is already present in our daily lives, including voice assistants like Siri and Alexa. In particular, the AI-powered language model, ChatGPT, has gained attention for its ability to generate human-like writing based on context and past conversations.

With the implementation of AI in healthcare, doctors will have enhanced tools for assessing wounds, determining appropriate antibiotic dosages, and improving prosthetic device performance. This research project has the potential to revolutionize healthcare in South Carolina and create a more advanced and efficient medical system.