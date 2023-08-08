CityLife

The Power of AI Models

France Takes a Stand on Open-Source AI in an Effort to Position Itself as a Global Leader

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
France is making significant moves in the AI industry by championing open-source AI development. This aligns with two major global stories in the field: Europe’s role as chief regulator and the philosophical divide between open-source and closed AI developers. Open-source advocates believe in transparency and accessibility, aiming to democratize AI technology. On the other hand, companies like Google and OpenAI prioritize closely held AI tools to ensure they are safeguarded against misuse.

By championing open-source AI systems, France aims to counter U.S.-based tech giants, strengthen its own tech sector, and potentially establish a new regulatory path as the European Union’s AI Act nears passage. This experiment could lead to a more multipolar tech development era rather than being dominated by a few U.S. titans.

France has pledged €40 million for French-made generative AI projects and €500 million for a broader range of AI initiatives. The country’s efforts to challenge American AI giants are similar to Meta’s attempt to promote open-source AI. France possesses strong AI talent with robust academic networks and high-quality AI labs, yet it faces disadvantages compared to the U.S. in academia and cloud computing power.

However, uncertainties still loom for France and the open-source industry, with the regulatory environment under the AI Act yet to be clearly defined. Additionally, concerns exist about separate regulatory obligations for foundation models behind popular AI software tools.

France’s ambitious push reflects the ongoing opportunities in the AI industry and how different players are trying to shape its development. By being part of the AI game and helping define its direction, Europe aims to catch up with the United States and China, depending on which AI development model ultimately prevails.

