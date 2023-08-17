Foxconn Dominates Production of Nvidia-Based AI Hardware

Foxconn, the major contract manufacturer, is responsible for producing more than half of Nvidia-based artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, taking advantage of Nvidia’s dominance in the AI field. Liu Yangwei, the chairman of Foxconn, revealed that the company currently manufactures 70% of AI servers sold globally today.

Foxconn is known for being the exclusive maker of Nvidia’s compute GPU modules, including popular models such as the A100, A800, H100, and H800. These modules are used by various manufacturers of AI GPU-based servers, including Nvidia. Additionally, Foxconn produces over 50% of the HGX boards, which are utilized in Nvidia’s DGX servers and other AI applications.

However, Foxconn’s involvement in AI hardware extends beyond modules and boards. The company also manufactures servers and server cabinets, establishing a comprehensive vertical integration within the AI landscape. This positions Foxconn as a key player in the industry.

Foxconn’s production of AI hardware extends beyond Nvidia-based products. They also manufacture servers that utilize proprietary AI processors from cloud service providers (CSPs) like Amazon Web Services and Google. This places Foxconn as one of the largest beneficiaries of the substantial growth seen in the AI server market. Other companies benefiting from this growth include Inventec, Quanta, and Supermicro.

According to Yangwei, the AI server market is projected to expand from $30 billion in 2023 to $150 billion by 2027. Comparatively, the entire server market was valued at $123 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $186 billion by 2027. CSPs are identified as the primary consumers of AI servers, as they strive to provide their clients with appropriate platforms for AI applications.

Foxconn’s enduring partnerships with North American CSPs, along with its production capabilities in the United States, contribute to its ability to offer tailored services to major clients like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. This gives Foxconn a distinct advantage in the highly competitive AI hardware market.