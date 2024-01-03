Summary:

India will unfortunately not be able to witness any of the four eclipses occurring in 2024, including a total solar eclipse. According to Dr Rajendraprakash Gupta, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory in Madhya Pradesh, the series of eclipses will begin with a penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25. However, since this event will take place during the day, it will not be visible from India.

New Title: No Chance to Witness Eclipses in India in 2024

Dr Rajendraprakash Gupta from the Jiwaji Observatory in Madhya Pradesh announced that India will miss out on all the celestial shows in 2024. The year will kick off with a penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25, but due to the timing, it will not be observable in the country. Similarly, the total solar eclipse on the night of April 8 and 9, the partial lunar eclipse on the morning of September 18, and the annular solar eclipse on the night of October 2 and 3 will also remain invisible to skygazers and astronomy enthusiasts in India.

FAQ:

Q: Will there be any visible eclipses in India in 2024?

A: Unfortunately, there will be no visible eclipses in India in 2024.

Q: Why will the eclipses not be visible in India?

A: The timing and visibility of these celestial events are determined by the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. Due to the specific positions of these celestial bodies during these eclipses, they will not be visible from India.

Q: Will there be any other astronomical events in 2024?

A: Aside from the eclipses, additional astronomical events may occur in 2024. However, this article only focuses on the eclipses and their visibility in India.

Q: Does this mean that people in other parts of the world will be able to witness these eclipses?

A: Yes, depending on their geographical location, people in other parts of the world may have the opportunity to witness these eclipses. However, the article mainly emphasizes that they will not be visible in India.

Source: [Jiwaji Observatory](https://jiwajiobservatory.com/)