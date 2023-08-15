Indictment Unsealed Charging Michael Brackett with Fraudulent Activities at Centricity Inc.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, has announced the unsealing of an Indictment against Michael Brackett, the founder and former CEO of Centricity Inc. Brackett is accused of deceiving investors about the financial state of the technology company he founded in 2019.

According to the Indictment, Brackett manipulated documents to mislead a victim into investing $500,000 in Centricity. He sent a falsified customer list to the victim, which included inflated revenue numbers. Shortly after receiving the investment, Brackett resigned from the company, leading to its eventual closure.

Brackett was arrested in the District of Maine and will be presented before United States District Judge John G. Koeltl in the Southern District of New York.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the importance of transparency and fair dealing when considering investments in new technologies. He described Brackett’s fraudulent activities as an analog crime in a cutting-edge industry.

Centricity was a New York City-based technology company that aimed to provide retailers, especially grocery stores, with better consumer insights. The company used artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze vast amounts of internet traffic data, enabling retailers to predict demand and adjust their inventory accordingly.

During his time as CEO, Brackett consistently misrepresented Centricity’s financial condition. He manipulated a bank statement to deceive prospective lenders about the company’s funds. Additionally, he provided a spreadsheet to a potential investor that falsely depicted Centricity’s customer base and monthly revenue.

Relying on Brackett’s false representations, the victim signed a promissory note and wired $500,000 to Centricity. However, the victim later discovered the truth about Centricity’s financial situation and failed in attempts to reverse the wire transfer. Brackett resigned, and Centricity ceased operations, leaving the victim unable to recover the investment.

Michael Brackett, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Switzerland, has been charged with securities fraud and wire fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The case is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit, led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick R. Moroney.

It is important to note that the charges in the Indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.