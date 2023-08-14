Philanthropists Increasing Grants for Artificial Intelligence Development

Technology experts are raising concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), but philanthropists, including established foundations and tech billionaires, are responding with increased grants. This philanthropy primarily focuses on “ethical AI,” which aims to address and mitigate the harmful effects of AI systems.

Billionaires who made their fortunes in the technology industry are more likely to support projects and institutions that emphasize the positive outcomes of AI. For example, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to artificial intelligence grantmaking programs. The Patrick McGovern Foundation, named after the late billionaire who founded the International Data Group, has also made AI and data science a priority and committed $40 million to help nonprofits use AI and data for various causes.

Salesforce has announced a $2 million grant to support the equitable and ethical use of AI in education, workforce, and climate organizations. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has funded research centers at Stanford University and the University of Toronto to explore how AI can improve healthcare and education.

However, not all tech billionaires share the same enthusiasm for AI solutions. Pierre Omidyar of eBay has taken a mixed approach through his Omidyar Network, funding both scientific innovation projects and those focused on data privacy and advocacy for regulation.

On the other hand, some foundations unaffiliated with the tech industry have a more skeptical or negative perspective on AI. The Ford, MacArthur, and Rockefeller foundations are among those funding nonprofits studying the harmful effects of AI. Researchers Timnit Gebru and Joy Buolamwini, known for their work on racial and gender bias in facial recognition technology, have received significant grants from these foundations. Gebru also launched the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute to explore AI’s harmful effects on marginalized groups.

There are also AI skeptics among the tech elite. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned about the potential “civilizational destruction” that could result from AI. His foundation, along with the Open Philanthropy foundation started by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, supports organizations focused on AI safety and mitigating the risks associated with AI development.

Many foundations are also directing their AI funding towards universities studying ethical questions. The Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative, a joint project of the MIT Media Lab and Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center, has received significant support from various foundations and individuals.

Overall, philanthropists are increasing their support for AI development, with a focus on both the positive and negative impacts of AI systems.