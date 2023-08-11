Philanthropy and AI: Tech Billionaires and Foundations Make Grants to Advance Ethical AI

As concerns grow about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), philanthropists are responding by increasing their grants in this field. Many of these philanthropic efforts focus on “ethical AI,” which aims to address and mitigate the potential harms of AI systems. Some scientists believe that AI can be harnessed to predict climate disasters and discover life-saving drugs, while others warn of the risks it poses to white-collar professions, misinformation, and national security.

Tech billionaires, who have earned their fortunes in the technology industry, are more inclined to support projects and institutions that focus on the positive outcomes of AI. For instance, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy Schmidt have committed hundreds of millions of dollars through Schmidt Futures to accelerate the global scientific revolution. They have dedicated $125 million to advance AI research and announced a $148 million program to apply AI to fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Patrick McGovern Foundation, named after the late billionaire who founded the International Data Group, is another prominent philanthropy dedicated to AI and data science. In 2021, the foundation pledged $40 million to help nonprofits use AI and data to protect the planet, foster economic prosperity, and ensure healthy communities. The foundation also has an internal team of AI experts who assist nonprofits in leveraging AI technologies.

Salesforce, a software company, has also joined the cause by awarding $2 million to education, workforce, and climate organizations to promote the ethical and equitable use of trusted AI.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has funded AI research centers at Stanford University and the University of Toronto, with the belief that AI can bring positive transformations to healthcare and education.

However, not all tech billionaires share the same level of enthusiasm for AI. Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay, supports both scientific innovation and the protection of data privacy and regulation through the Omidyar Network.

Foundations unaffiliated with the tech industry, such as the Ford, MacArthur, and Rockefeller foundations, also contribute to funding nonprofits that investigate the negative effects of AI. These foundations have supported computer scientists Timnit Gebru and Joy Buolamwini, who have conducted influential research on racial and gender bias in facial recognition technology. Gebru launched the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, which focuses on researching AI’s harmful effects on marginalized groups. Buolamwini leads the Algorithmic Justice League, which advocates against biased AI and facial recognition technology.

Additionally, there are tech elites who express skepticism about AI. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has warned about the potential “civilizational destruction” caused by AI and has donated $10 million to the Future of Life Institute to prevent existential risks associated with AI.

Universities studying the ethical questions surrounding AI also receive a significant portion of foundation grants. The Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative, a collaboration between the MIT Media Lab and Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center, has received $26 million in funding from various sources.

Overall, philanthropic efforts play a crucial role in influencing the trajectory of AI development and ensuring that these technologies are utilized for the benefit of humanity while addressing potential risks.