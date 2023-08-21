Philanthropy and Technology for Good: Granting to Ethical AI

Technology experts have raised concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). In response, philanthropists, including established foundations and tech billionaires, have increased their grants in this field. The focus of much of this philanthropy is on “technology for good” or “ethical AI,” which aims to address and lessen the negative impacts of AI systems.

Some scientists believe that AI can be utilized to predict climate disasters and discover life-saving drugs. However, others caution that the advancement of large language models in AI could pose threats such as the displacement of white-collar professions, the spread of misinformation, and risks to national security.

Philanthropy is proving to be influential in shaping the trajectory of AI. Tech billionaires tend to support projects and institutions that highlight the positive outcomes of AI, leveraging their fortunes earned in the technology sector. On the other hand, foundations without substantial technology endowments tend to focus more on the potential dangers associated with AI.

As the pace of artificial-intelligence development continues to accelerate, it is becoming increasingly important to explore and implement measures that ensure AI is used responsibly and ethically. Philanthropists are playing a crucial role in funding initiatives that promote the use of AI for the greater good while addressing its potential risks.